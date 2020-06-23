xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Disbanding unions won’t produce better policing | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 23, 2020 1:08 PM
Oklahoma City police officers applaud as they listen to a news conference held by Fraternal Order of Police leadership in support of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The group Black Lives Matter, Oklahoma City, has called for the resignation of Gourley. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
I strongly disagree with the proposal put forth in Barry Beckham’s commentary,”Disband police unions for fairer policing practices” (June 17). When one union can be banned, all unions can be banned. Once a line is drawn regarding when unions can be organized, that line can be moved.

Unions reflect their membership. To become a member of a police union, one must first become a member of the police. I would suggest that in order to produce a police union more beneficial to the community, the community needs to hire police officers who have their community’s best interests in mind.

Marc A. Miller Sr., Baltimore

