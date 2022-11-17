Unions sometimes needed, but not usually | READER COMMENTARY

Customers pick up online orders at the Apple Store at the Towson Town Center. Apple store employees in the Baltimore suburb voted to unionize by a nearly 2-to-1 margin on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file) (Julio Cortez/AP)

While attending the University of Maryland, I took every personnel (before there was human resources), legal and business course available that involved unions. I found that unions were needed and successful for their efforts early in United States business history. John L. Lewis was a hero to the common employee and worked extremely well with management in compromising on issues. I also remember General Electric’s “Boulwarism,” which was questionable, but offered a “fair” compromise to issues with no further discussion. There was no doubt that many companies took advantage of their employees in wages, working conditions and benefits.

During my active working career, I saw unions trying to enter the Baltimore Paint and Chemical Company and the Communications Workers of America successfully obtain a “closed shop” in the telephone industry. I have to question how Apple was unfair, had poor working conditions, and poor benefits for their Towson employees or how MOM’s Organic Market did the same for their grocery store employees (”Unions do far more harm than good,” Nov. 15).

I can’t help but believe it was a “herd mentality” to be part of a group rather than individual thought that led to unionization. Apple’s Towson store employees are beginning to find out that paying dues doesn’t necessarily get them the same benefits non-union employees receive. MOM’s employees will learn the same. I’m not saying some unions aren’t still needed, but for the most part, in my opinion, they aren’t. Good management will recognize good employees and will serve them well.

— Richard T. Webb, Parkton

