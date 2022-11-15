Unions do far more harm than good | READER COMMENTARY

Workers at the Towson Town Center Apple store react to their decision to join the International Association of Machinists union in July. Theirs is the first Apple store in the United States to vote for union representation. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

I am both disappointed and mildly surprised by the consistent coverage of unionization currently occurring in our area and our nation (”They formed the first Apple store union in the country. Now, employees say they’re barred from some benefits.” Nov. 2).

I have worked with unions for years and note that these new union employees will find four truths: Unions exist for their leaders to make money. They have very little impact on the overall results of bargaining. Unions create a chasm between employees and managers. And, most importantly, they destroy personal growth, motivation and productivity overall.

Advertisement

They also force prices to go up, drive consumers away and result in business closures. Unions seem to often work well in construction and manufacturing, not the service sector. Most who advocate unions are either personally motivated to lighten their load or uninformed. I only hope that in a few years after these employees lose mucho dollars, they realize that with some effort they can peacefully decertify a union.

— M. Ostrowski, Timonium

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.