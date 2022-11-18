Actually, unions do far more good than harm | READER COMMENTARY

Gail Willis of Baltimore, in front, rallied with others outside the Maryland Department of Labor office on North Calvert Street to bring attention to grievances of the unemployed in a protest organized by the Unemployed Workers Union. July 6, 2021. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

I am a mediator and labor arbitrator, formerly a National Labor Relations Board trial attorney, Baltimore City labor commissioner and chairman of the Maryland State Labor Commission.

Based on years of direct contact and experience with labor and labor organizations, I can attest they do far more good than the “harm” a recent letter writer falsely warns (”Unions do far more harm than good,” Nov. 15).

— Edward J. Gutman, Baltimore

