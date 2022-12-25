Why must the Fed put Americans out of work? | READER COMMENTARY

I have to agree with letter writer Jack Kinstlinger regarding the Federal Reserve’s actions to combat inflation by raising interest rates (”High unemployment is worse than inflation,” Dec. 16).

Why is higher unemployment a desirable outcome? There must be an economic explanation, but I have a guess that it refers to stockholders and the stock market’s “success.” How could it possibly be good for any of us to see more of our compatriots out of work?

We’ve seen what it does to people. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen what the ending of the enhanced federal child tax credit has done for the number of children in poverty. Someone please give me a humanitarian explanation!

— Marilyn Carlisle, Baltimore

