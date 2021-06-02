Hogan should call on employers to raise wages | READER COMMENTARY

The fat cat employers try to make us think that they’re looking out for their customers by holding costs down in order to hold prices down. Actually, they have no compunction about raising prices. Their actual reason for holding costs down is to make profits go up. When they say they need to pay starvation wages to compete with developing countries, they bring the U.S. economy for regular people down to the level of a developing nation’s economy. It’s as if the wealthy people are the only citizens and the rest of us are guest workers.