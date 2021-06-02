Hogan should call on employers to raise wages | READER COMMENTARY

Despite his trying to paint himself as a reasonable person, Gov. Larry Hogan is still buying in to the Republican narrative that the safety net needs to be yanked out from under the most financially challenged people in Maryland (”Gov. Hogan says Maryland will end extra $300 weekly payments, other federal unemployment programs,” June 1).
The problem is not that people don’t want to work. The actual problem is that people want a job with a living wage and the Republican employers don’t want to pay a living wage.
The fat cat employers try to make us think that they’re looking out for their customers by holding costs down in order to hold prices down. Actually, they have no compunction about raising prices. Their actual reason for holding costs down is to make profits go up. When they say they need to pay starvation wages to compete with developing countries, they bring the U.S. economy for regular people down to the level of a developing nation’s economy. It’s as if the wealthy people are the only citizens and the rest of us are guest workers.
Henry Farkas, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.