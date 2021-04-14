Maryland’s under-employed are falling through the cracks | READER COMMENTARY

I file my weekly certifications each week and everything was working out well until March. I was able to pay off two credit card balances I racked up when I wasn’t working at all and my original unemployment application was stalled, but for some reason the assistance has stopped. Looking at my online Beacon portal, I noticed that somehow someone filed me under regular unemployment, which I had exhausted last year. I had been asked to resubmit the weekly certification and that was sent to the Pandemic Unemployment I had been under, but the payment has been on hold ever since. So far, I’ve opened three different requests for assistance. The first one resulted in an email from the Department of Labor saying the issue had been resolved and a comment made, neither of which was true. I opened another one, and when I was unable to get a resolution, I opened a third.