Maryland’s labor agency is a disgrace | READER COMMENTARY

That was a great article about problems in Maryland’s unemployment system (”Unemployment payments kept them afloat during COVID. Now Maryland wants money back,” March 25), but it’s the tip of the iceberg.
The Maryland Department of Labor was already in shambles before COVID-19. If this was a business enterprise, Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson would have been fired months ago. But she has a custom made excuse thanks to the pandemic. This is Maryland politics at its finest.
I had hoped Gov. Larry Hogan would have addressed it by now but Secretary Robinson is one of the untouchables. My last paycheck was in September and since then I’ve seen zip, nada, zero. There have been a lot a apologetic emails which I will be happy to share, but direct person-to-person communication is impossible. This is truly a statewide disgrace.
Sam Bland, Middle River
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.