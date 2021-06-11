Maryland’s unemployment web site is a disaster | READER COMMENTARY

I just recently became unemployed in late April due to a COVID-19-related job elimination. I have never collected unemployment in my lifetime. I’m over 50. Last week after countless hours on the phone, I finally got my claim submitted after I learned that someone else had already set up a fraudulent account on my behalf. Once I got through, the representative was very helpful.
I was dismayed to learn that Gov. Larry Hogan is ending the federal supplement early for Marylanders. What is more stressful, however, is the fact that it is impossible to log in and file you weekly certification this week (”Hogan administration defends decision to cut federal unemployment benefits,” June 8). The unemployment office’s website ways the BEACON 2.0 site is working. That is simply a lie.
They need to honestly communicate what is going on with the site and extend the deadline to file for this week until they have the system up and running. I am wasting time trying to log in over and over again when I could be working on my job search.
Stephanie Seiberg, Cabin John
