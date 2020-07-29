When taking on the unemployment crisis, look to history for the solution | READER COMMENTARY

Let’s take a look at really solving the unemployment crisis (”Amid progress, thousands still struggling with Maryland’s unemployment system,” July 15). Instead of saying people just want to stay home and collect more money, why not look at what Roosevelt did with the Works Progress Administration? He created thousands of jobs to recreate America.
We have a work force of enormous power. I suggest that we put people to work cleaning our schools at night in every jurisdiction in the country. We would benefit in multiple ways by doing this.
One, our children will have a clean, safe place to learn on site. Two, you would employ thousands of people at night and a smaller workforce during the day. This too would be safer for students. This plan would allow parents and family members to return to work and feel their children are in safe places.
The WOA went on for years. We might be able to do something similar by creating these types of jobs.
Henry Schneiderman, Baltimore
