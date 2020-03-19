Higher unemployment insurance benefits would help Maryland get past economic downturn | READER COMMENTARY

The people of Maryland are all trying to get through this together and come out on the other side healthy and ready to get back to a normal family life and work routine. And like every employer in Maryland, we are trying to do the same. We aim to be here as strong as ever when this is all over. Our original projection was for a two-week slowdown in sales. Most small and medium size businesses could weather this by delaying paying some bills and carefully reducing some staff hours. It now appears that the shutdown will last quite a bit longer and the recovery is to be much slower.