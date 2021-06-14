Don’t punish unemployed, offer work incentives | READER COMMENTARY

A living minimum wage aside, job seekers face other significant barriers: high-risk residents may feel returning to work could jeopardize their health, transit deficits remain an obstacle, and part-time roles offering no health insurance also contribute to worker hesitancy. And the challenges of securing adequate child care represent a major impediment to work. It is particularly troubling that the governor would choose to terminate these benefits just as schools let out for summer vacation, especially when affordable day care and summer camps are scarcer than ever. At the very least, letting federal benefits expire at the original September deadline as children return to school would have helped alleviate some of the hardship around child care.