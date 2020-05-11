Help! We can’t the government to process our unemployment claim | READER COMMENTARY

As of Sunday, May 10, my husband and I still have been unable to get an unemployment claim completed (“Self-employed, independent contractors could see unemployment payments as soon as this weekend, Maryland officials say,” May 8). Last week, after 25 hours on the phone, we finally reached a live person. However, even those attending the help line still couldn’t get our application completed. He said a supervisor would contact us back on Wednesday or someone from technical support. No phone call ever came.
Now, the portal still will not let us complete a claim. I ask you start a page for those of us who have been without an income for over 10 weeks. My husband and I will have everything turned off this week. Phone and cable. The Internal Revenue Service isn’t processing mail-in taxes so there’s been no stimulus check either. We have been so displaced by this.
My husband hasn’t been an independent contractor since June. He had paid taxes and we are still considered independent contractors. The Beacon site and those answering phones can’t help us. Who will? How can we get help? I appreciate anything you can do for those of us falling through the cracks.
Sheriee Krebs, Essex
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.