Help! We can’t the government to process our unemployment claim | READER COMMENTARY

As of Sunday, May 10, my husband and I still have been unable to get an unemployment claim completed (“Self-employed, independent contractors could see unemployment payments as soon as this weekend, Maryland officials say,” May 8). Last week, after 25 hours on the phone, we finally reached a live person. However, even those attending the help line still couldn’t get our application completed. He said a supervisor would contact us back on Wednesday or someone from technical support. No phone call ever came.