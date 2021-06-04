Helping jobless puts them on the path to employment | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan has announced an end to the weekly extra $300 for unemployed Marylanders and three other changes affecting self-employed workers, gig workers and unemployed folks (”Gov. Hogan says Maryland will end extra $300 weekly payments, other federal unemployment programs,” June 1). Workers affected by these changes will feel the pinch. But let us think: While these struggling workers are hustling for their next jobs, do we want their children to suffer? Do we want their families to lose their homes?