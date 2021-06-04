Helping jobless puts them on the path to employment | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan has announced an end to the weekly extra $300 for unemployed Marylanders and three other changes affecting self-employed workers, gig workers and unemployed folks (”Gov. Hogan says Maryland will end extra $300 weekly payments, other federal unemployment programs,” June 1). Workers affected by these changes will feel the pinch. But let us think: While these struggling workers are hustling for their next jobs, do we want their children to suffer? Do we want their families to lose their homes?
The governor’s announcement amplifies the need for federal support. In its American Rescue Plan, Congress recently expanded the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit for a limited time. Those expansions will help workers and their families considerably, for now. U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes and U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, please make those changes permanent!
President Joe Biden’s budget for the coming fiscal year asks for an increase in the number of Housing Choice Vouchers. That increase will be help a few low-income families get access to affordable housing, but the request is not enough. Right now, only one of every four eligible families can get a voucher under that program. The president’s request needs to be much larger to address our nation’s housing need.
Messrs. Sarbanes, Cardin and Van Hollen, please persuade your colleagues that our community needs more Housing Choice Vouchers! Then, families with food and a stable roof over their heads can concentrate on finding work again.
Jan Kleinman, Baltimore
