Men: A little empathy can make a big difference | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks’ column concerning the work of Robert Bly and Andrew Reiner and his take on raising boys to manhood resonated with me for more than one reason (”Dan Rodricks: Robert Bly, Andrew Reiner and the long path to better men,” Nov. 26).
In my work dealing with people convicted of crimes and/or addicted to drugs, most of whom were male, I came to realize that most of these men were unable to deal with emotional pain, such as rejection. We all have experienced the pain of being rejected. I was on hiring panels and chaired hiring panels, and the reality is that the vast majority of the men and women we interviewed were not hired. They were rejected. Women appear to have a better way of coping with rejection, which allows them to move on. Many men do not have these coping skills, so they handle rejection by not placing themselves in a position to be rejected.
It’s very difficult to motivate men to return to the very important job of continuing their job search. Some very big and tough looking men are afraid to leave their neighborhoods to look for employment. They need assistance in how to navigate the transit system and how to interact with a potential employer. Many young men have had no positive male role model. I believe that employment is the best way to reintegrate former criminals into society. Dan Rodricks has devoted significant ink to bringing the community’s attention to this pressing problem. Of course, one needs to deal with bad or incorrect attitudes. I’ve been told by unskilled men that they refuse to “do fast food.” I’ve advised them that many people have done very well in the fast food industry. If you have a positive attitude and good work habits, you can advance.
The problem identified by Messrs. Rodricks, Bly and Reiner helps us to face the issue of how to treat underperforming men and how to encourage them to keep looking for employment until a job has been found. The downside of this is that this is a labor-intensive process requiring significant one-on-one time. The person needs to believe that you have their interests at heart and that you are a steady presence. It’s difficult to get men to trust other men, but it’s necessary.
Currently, many men appear to be controlled by their emotions and self-image. I’m not advocating a touchy-feely approach but I do believe that men need to gain some insight into their own personalities so that they can better adapt to the real world.
Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.