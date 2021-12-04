Men: A little empathy can make a big difference | READER COMMENTARY

It’s very difficult to motivate men to return to the very important job of continuing their job search. Some very big and tough looking men are afraid to leave their neighborhoods to look for employment. They need assistance in how to navigate the transit system and how to interact with a potential employer. Many young men have had no positive male role model. I believe that employment is the best way to reintegrate former criminals into society. Dan Rodricks has devoted significant ink to bringing the community’s attention to this pressing problem. Of course, one needs to deal with bad or incorrect attitudes. I’ve been told by unskilled men that they refuse to “do fast food.” I’ve advised them that many people have done very well in the fast food industry. If you have a positive attitude and good work habits, you can advance.