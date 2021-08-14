Hey, Sean Hannity, Florida’s governor is a bigger COVID threat than immigrants | READER COMMENTARY

Every time I see the same old B-roll footage of the underpass in Texas meant to show all of the unprocessed immigrants, I can’t help but notice they are all wearing masks. They all seem compliant and none appear to be carrying guns, fentanyl or sex slaves. None of them appear to be complaining about their “freedom to make a medical choice” whether to wear a mask or not (”Some Republicans blame migrants for COVID-19 surges. Doctors say they’re scapegoating,” Aug. 10).
If Fox News host Sean Hannity is so worried about this becoming a superspreader event if they are released into America pending a court date, then I have a modest solution. Why not vaccinate them there when they arrive (assuming they haven’t been already), quarantine them for X number of days, then release them pending their hearings? If it were TB and Ellis Island we were talking about, isn’t that what we’d do?
Sean and his ilk have no business using the word superspreader while simultaneously promoting Gov. Ron DeSantis and “personal choice” in Florida. What, precisely, makes vaccines and masks a medical necessity to prevent a “medical crisis” at the Texas border but “a personal medical decision” in Tallahassee? Blatant hypocrisy, that’s what.
Pick a side of the issue, Sean. And before you answer that American citizens have a right to choose, not immigrants, just remember how overtly racist you have to be to argue that American citizens somehow have a higher medical standard of protection in Florida than those people under the overpass in McCallum, Texas.
Harry Hammond, Finksburg
