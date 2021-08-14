Hey, Sean Hannity, Florida’s governor is a bigger COVID threat than immigrants | READER COMMENTARY

Every time I see the same old B-roll footage of the underpass in Texas meant to show all of the unprocessed immigrants, I can’t help but notice they are all wearing masks. They all seem compliant and none appear to be carrying guns, fentanyl or sex slaves. None of them appear to be complaining about their “freedom to make a medical choice” whether to wear a mask or not (”Some Republicans blame migrants for COVID-19 surges. Doctors say they’re scapegoating,” Aug. 10).