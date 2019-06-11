Top pay for UMMS executives is off the charts

I was appalled to read about the salaries paid to the departing and current executives at the University of Maryland Medical System in the year ending June 2018 (“Four top executives resign at UMMS amid controversy over board member contracts,” June 6). These ranged from $2.6 million for the former CEO to “more than $820,000” for the interim president and CEO in the year before he assumed his current position.

Three departing executives were paid “more than $1 million,” “about $725,000,” and “about $650,000,” according to your report. These salaries, in my opinion, are inappropriately high to be paid by a not-for-profit healthcare enterprise which, not incidentally, receives significant amounts of financial support from the state.

Dr. John A Kastor, Baltimore

The writer is a professor of medicine emeritus at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

