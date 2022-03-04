UMMS can do more for its low-income patients and neighbors | READER COMMENTARY

Alas, a client we share with UMMS just was discharged from a surgical hospitalization and was instructed to sleep in a recliner to reduce stress on her shoulder. An impoverished resident of public housing near UMMS, her providers must have known that she could not secure a recliner, nor did they offer to assist. Fortunately, her pro bono social worker, a faculty member of the University of Maryland Baltimore School of Social Work, did so. One of the first principles of community medicine is never to write prescriptions that cannot be filled.