Missing from UMMS board: patient advocates

In the recent article, “Three UMMS board members put on leave amid contracts review will return to the board” (June 19), reporter Kevin Rector describes how the University of Maryland Medical System is rebuilding a board which has been rife with scandal. Eleven new UMMS board members have been appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan as well as the three board members who were invited to rejoin the board despite potential conflicts of interest.

Missing from this list of members for a reconstituted board is anyone who actually represents the patients — the health care consumer. Patient advocates, particularly those who represent vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities and seniors, should be voting members of the UMMS board and help to provide oversight to ensure that the hospital remains patient-centric, rather than being driven by the financial interests of board members. Indeed, every hospital should be required to include patient advocates on their governing board so that hospitals serve the best interests of their patients, rather than merely lining the pockets of business leaders and executives.

Anna Palmisano, Rockville

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.