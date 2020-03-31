UMMC appreciates the community’s outpouring of support | READER COMMENTARY

The outpouring of support to the staff of the University of Maryland Medical Center in the midst of this event is deeply appreciated (“Maryland preparing for possible extended shutdowns of schools, businesses, events as coronavirus spreads,” March 1).
To those who are sending food, please know we are well fed, but there are many in Baltimore who are not. If you want to show your gratitude to health care workers, take care of our vulnerable patients who are going hungry. Give to the Maryland Food Bank, check on your neighbors, and don’t send another free meal to your doctors and nurses.
Help us keep Baltimore healthy and out of the hospital.
Dr. Robert Brown, Baltimore
