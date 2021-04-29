As UMBC recently demonstrated, public education creates some great college students | READER COMMENTARY

What a wonderful article, “‘A perfect day to win a national championship’: Underdog UMBC defeats favorite Yale in mock trial tournament” (April 21). I have taught multiple classes in writing at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and annually serve as a guest lecturer and senior thesis reader for screenwriting students at Yale University in the school’s film studies program. I teach screenwriting at the Community College of Baltimore County, as well, where I also serve as the English Department coordinator at the Catonsville campus.
It is unequivocally the case that my CCBC screenwriting students are often every bit as intelligent, ambitious and motivated as the students I work with at Yale. Considering the fact that many of my CCBC students will eventually transfer to UMBC, as well as other Maryland public colleges and universities, the baseline message in this article thrills me. This line, especially, stood out to me: “Some members [of the mock trial team] are first-generation college students, and all are from the public school system in Maryland.”
I, too, am a product of the Maryland state public school system and did my undergraduate work at a public Maryland university before taking degrees in Virginia and at Johns Hopkins University. Being exposed to all of these institutions in this way reminds me of the promise and product of public education and of all the hardworking and incredible students, faculty and staff at these schools.
I enjoy working with the Yale students, for sure, but I am glad I come “home” to my CCBC students. It does not surprise me in the slightest that our neighbor institution in Catonsville triumphed over the Ivy Leaguers. Such an academic victory is worthy of celebration from our community, our county and, indeed, our entire state. The victory is a perfect reminder of the promises public education delivers to our students and our community.
Evan Balkan, Towson
