As UMBC recently demonstrated, public education creates some great college students | READER COMMENTARY

It is unequivocally the case that my CCBC screenwriting students are often every bit as intelligent, ambitious and motivated as the students I work with at Yale. Considering the fact that many of my CCBC students will eventually transfer to UMBC, as well as other Maryland public colleges and universities, the baseline message in this article thrills me. This line, especially, stood out to me: “Some members [of the mock trial team] are first-generation college students, and all are from the public school system in Maryland.”