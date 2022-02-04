Take necessary steps to prevent war in Ukraine | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for the commentary by Jerome Israel (”Give Putin what he wants to prevent war: Bar Ukraine from NATO,” Feb. 1), of the National Security Agency. He outlines a common-sense solution to the current war fever.
NATO members actually have no intention of allowing Ukraine to join NATO anyway and so the current stand-off between the U.S. and Russia is totally unnecessary and serves only to create the most dangerous moment in world history since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. The two countries with the most nuclear weapons, by far, are arguing over nothing that could not be resolved by a promise not to allow Ukraine to join NATO.
Wars always turn out differently from how their advocates thought they would. This one could easily spin out of control resulting in a nuclear war ending life on earth as we know it. All this over a phony issue? We must let Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen know that the U.S. should not be sending weapons to Ukraine and ask President Joe Biden to tell Russia that the U.S. pledges to keep Ukraine out of NATO.
Jean Athey, Baltimore
