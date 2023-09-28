Ukraine is not Afghanistan | READER COMMENTARY

A Ukrainian soldier carries a flag during a funeral ceremony for his comrade Andrii "Adam" Grinchenko of the 3rd Assault Brigade, who was injured in the battle for Andriivka, in Shostka, Sumy region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna) (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

I completely disagree with letter writer Usha Nellore’s comparison of Ukraine to Afghanistan (“A diplomatic solution is the only option in Ukraine,” Sept. 24). The Afghans, with their tremendous amount of Western armor, intelligence and weapons, abandoned Kabul the moment the Americans withdrew. Ukrainians, on the other hand, fought off the Russian invaders with little or no Western support.

The Ukrainians beat back the world’s second largest army with sheer fortitude, wits and civic resistance — unheard of in recent history and most likely not to be repeated. Ukraine will win because Ukrainians refuse to be enslaved by Russia, which has been trying to destroy and enslave Ukraine for the past 400 years. They have not succeeded, they are not succeeding, nor will they succeed.

We can help the Ukrainians beat Russia quickly by providing them with weapons. The longer we wait, the more blood will be shed. Have no doubt that they will defend their homeland to the last Ukrainian. The alternative is Russian slavery and slaughter. Let us not forget, when Ukraine is victorious, China will certainly not invade Taiwan.

Choose your battles and stick to your principles.

— Peter Charchalis, Monkton

