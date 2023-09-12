A reminder of Ukraine’s rising body count | READER COMMENTARY

Ukrainian emergency employees and police officers evacuate injured pregnant woman Iryna Kalinina, 32, from a maternity hospital that was damaged by a Russian airstrike in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Letter writer Max Obuszewski is correct in noting that we are becoming immune to the daily horrors occurring in Ukraine (“Why so few letters about Ukraine suffering?” Sept. 7). While our friends in Europe fighting for democracy are loath to report military casualties, the number of dead and wounded civilians is climbing as the war drags on.

These are human tragedies, but people understand numbers. A simple line graph separately showing cumulative dead and wounded civilian adults and children over time printed daily would occupy minimal space and be a constant reminder of war crimes being committed.

— Eric Greene, Annapolis

