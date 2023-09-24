17 months into war between Russia and Ukraine, Sun readers assess U.S. involvement | READER COMMENTARY

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as they leave the Old Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Zelenskyy is in the nation's capital to meet with lawmakers after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/TNS)

History underscores why the U.S. Congress should support Ukraine

The members of Congress and their supporters who say that the United States should no longer be supporting the Ukrainian struggle against Russian aggression are on the wrong side of history (“Right Wing Blocks Pentagon Funding,” Sept. 22). The American Revolution was similarly a struggle for independence. Were it not for the support that France, Spain and the Netherlands gave to the war for American independence, which lasted for more than seven years, there wouldn’t be a United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelinsky has stated emphatically and unequivocally that if the United States does not support his country, Ukraine will lose the war and their struggle for independence will not succeed. Surely, the United States cannot and will not forsake its own historical roots and our centuries-long commitment to freedom and the right to self-determination by abandoning the good people of Ukraine.

In the spirit of 1776, we must continue to support the Ukrainian’s valiant struggle against despotism. The Members of Congress would do well to heed the lessons learned from our own history about the importance of support from other freedom loving countries.

— Jody Landers, Baltimore

A diplomatic solution is the only option in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine does not seem to be in the daily consciousness of the American people. The Ukrainians are fighting for their country against Russia, their aggressor and the war has been going on already for more than a year and a half. According to a New York Times article “Cluster bombs come at a high price” published in your paper on Sunday Sept. 10, 2023, Ukraine is using 8,000 artillery rounds each day and cluster bombs — dangerous to civilians for years to come — in its slow and painful counter offensive versus the Russians. The gains made seem to be few and the toll in lives high.

It is clear to me we are making the same mistakes in Ukraine that we made in Afghanistan. The government of Afghanistan, which we supported, was corrupt. Its leadership was mired in power struggles and infighting. Its main area of control lay in Kabul. Outside of Kabul the Taliban was in charge waiting for the right moment to seize Kabul, when the Americans would decide to leave. As soon as the latter happened the leaders we supported fled Afghanistan, the Afghan army we trained crumbled and the Taliban took over Kabul in a rout.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelinsky recently fired his defense minister Oleksii Reznikov, along with all six of the deputy ministers, for corrupt procurement practices. Reznikov vigorously protested the corruption accusations. Rustem Umarov, a Crimean Tatar will be taking Reznikov’s place. As a member of parliament, it is reported he co-chaired an initiative to take back Crimea from the Russians. Does that ambition sit well with NATO members, and does NATO think that goal is achievable? Are NATO’s goals in this war the same as Ukraine’s goals? Is the Pentagon keeping an account of what it is sending to Ukraine, and is NATO asking for receipts and accountability from Ukraine?

The American taxpayer is funding this war. We are told Ukraine is fronting for us against the Russians and it is fighting on the side of democracies versus authoritarian Russia. The rumblings of corruption at the highest levels of the Ukrainian hierarchy in Kyiv as well as the infighting and shake ups are reminiscent of what happened in Kabul, for years, before we left Afghanistan in a hurry and relegated the Afghani people to the mercy of the Taliban.

The Russo Ukrainian war is unsustainable for protracted years. There is no military solution to this war. Putin was not weakened to the point of collapse by Yevgeny Progozhin’s rebellion and Prigozhin is now dead. NATO’s sanctions against Russia have not broken Russia’s back because Russia still has trading partners in India, Iran, China, North Korea, Azerbaijan and other former Soviet satellite states.

A diplomatic solution, with America, Turkey and China presiding and both Russia and Ukraine making major concessions is the only foreseeable solution. Better that is done before more Russian and Ukrainian dead bodies mount.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

Putin has no interest in peace talks

Support for Ukraine is waning. This is very bad news. As a professional historian, I can confirm that history does repeat itself. If we do not continue to support and arm Ukraine, we will be fighting World War III.

In 1938, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain went to Czechoslovakia which German dictator Adolf Hitler had just annexed. He negotiated a peace agreement with Hitler, which Hitler had no intention of actually honoring, that Hitler would not seek anymore territory. Chamberlain returned home and announced to the world that “we have peace in our time.” In September 1939, Hitler launched his German blitzkrieg (Iightning attack) against Poland, which began World War II.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is no different than Hitler. He has territorial ambitions also. He believes in rebuilding the Russian empire. This includes the former Soviet republic, including Ukraine, the Baltic States, the Caucuses Republics, and the Turkestan nations in Central Asia, as well as East Europe. A lack of continued support and/or calling for serious peace talks will just embolden Putin.

He has no interest in peace talks and will see it as a green light to continue his war until he succeeds in Ukraine, which he will without our support and arms. He will next go after the Baltic States, and this will draw us into World War III since they are members of NATO.

Therefore, we must continue to support and arm Ukraine. War is hell, but we must help fight the little war to prevent the mush more devastating big war.

— Dave Searles, Brodhead, Wisconsin