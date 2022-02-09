Ukraine and NATO: Let’s be sensible | READER COMMENTARY

Both Russia and the United States currently have leaders who need to show they are tough enough to face off against each other and to please the voters who put them in power. President Joe Biden is eager to do this and may not be listening enough to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s needs and the cautionary voices of other NATO members. NATO’s military power is laughable, and the U.S. component has to carry the brunt of financial and logistic support for the major part before even its own combat units are deployed. The U.S. tends to think its strategic needs parallel those of the rest of NATO, and this is not so.