Ukraine and NATO: Let’s be sensible | READER COMMENTARY

Jerome Israel’s commentary is very refreshing to read and reflects the nicety of people responding to people in a civilized manner (”Give Putin what he wants to prevent war: Bar Ukraine from NATO,” Feb. 1). He’s meeting everyday Russians, in an everyday manner, as a retired everyday American man. However, he surely realizes, definitely as an ex-National Security Agency employee, that the whole kerfuffle over the Ukraine situation is obscured by a fog of propaganda given out by all involved parties.
I lean toward meeting Russia’s general need to have stable governments all around its long and rambling borders, and for those governments to be at least neutral, if not empathic, toward it. But, there are many layers of self-interest that have to be peeled away before all concerned parties can come to some agreeable state.
Both Russia and the United States currently have leaders who need to show they are tough enough to face off against each other and to please the voters who put them in power. President Joe Biden is eager to do this and may not be listening enough to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s needs and the cautionary voices of other NATO members. NATO’s military power is laughable, and the U.S. component has to carry the brunt of financial and logistic support for the major part before even its own combat units are deployed. The U.S. tends to think its strategic needs parallel those of the rest of NATO, and this is not so.
President Zelenskiy has his own fish to fry, and probably understands better why Russian President Vladimir Putin is behaving this way and fears to be left out of any decision making made by the two squabbling giant countries.
Former republics of the Soviet Union have more than their fair share of Russian residents whose welfare and presence can cause disruptions domestically. It seems doubtful that Russia will invade Ukraine, but it might like to clean up the ownership of land along its border and where fighting has occurred over the last eight years. It almost seems trivial in the light of what is occurring, but Russia is also in need of additional water supplies to Crimea. The water needs of the population and agriculture were little served until Ukraine built a supply canal from higher levels of Ukraine, and this was blocked once Russia occupied the Crimea.
The question of mutual acceptance in the number of allowable intercontinental ballistic missiles on both side of the Russian border has to be thrashed out again along with other agreements on levels of war materiel. Talks on these between U.S. and Russia have been lapsed for some years.
I anticipate at least another four weeks of talks between Russia and the U.S. (along with other countries’ input) until the mutual needs of the two giants are met and their leaders praised at home for standing up to the opponent. Treaties, pacts and understanding papers will be exchanged and signed. Perhaps in small letters at the bottom of one of the papers, NATO will give an understanding that it will not pressure any more eastern European countries to join it.
Donald Hart, Idlewylde
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.