Ukraine invasion was a hold-up | READER COMMENTARY

None of the horrific events — the tens of thousands of deaths, the millions of refugees, the destruction of Ukraine’s cities — had to happen. It was always about the money as Vladimir Putin wants the oil and gas in Ukraine, nearly all of it in the eastern part of the country where he has now marshaled nearly all of his forces (”Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals are met,” April 12).

When a hold-up man sticks a gun in your face and demands your wallet, the wisest course of action is to give it to him. The Ukrainian resistance, aided and cheered on by United States and our allies, was wrongheaded from the start!

Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

