U.S. must help Ukraine resist Russian invasion | READER COMMENTARY

Vladimir Putin, would-be rebuilder of the Russian empire, has for years groused that Ukraine, once a Soviet state and now a sovereign nation, should be part of Russia again. Now, he has amassed nearly 100,000 troops along his border with Ukraine, a quantity to be taken seriously, say U.S. intelligence officials (”Biden-Putin square off as tension grows on Ukraine border,” Dec. 7). Might Russia invade with that force, or is President Putin bluffing to scare the West into keeping Ukraine out of NATO?
That buildup of troops should tell the world that Mr. Putin is deadly serious about the former Soviet entity and means to have it no matter what. For his own populace, it would represent possibly his biggest legacy outside of the grab of Crimea seven years ago and the recent winning of large military hardware contracts from India — much to the chagrin of the United States. And taking Ukraine might well embolden Mr. Putin later to make moves on other neighboring nations.
The U.S. has been walking on eggshells about the Ukraine situation, and I’d wager that no more phone calls between President Joe Biden and President Putin or cloudy threats from our president to make him desist from invading will have any effect on the dictator. The sanctions we’ve imposed previously have hurt Russia, but Mr. Putin brushes them off, and for the most part, the Russian people have learned not to voice disagreement with him.
The U.S. has been providing military hardware to Ukraine. Time is short. Although the Ukrainians are better armed and more prepared than previously, the U.S. should quickly and totally without fanfare step up our outlay of weaponry and training personnel — not troops — to ready them for a Russian incursion. Mr. Putin will claim we are provoking Russia, but his buildup on the border proves him to be the real provocateur. Ukrainians have fought mightily for several years against Russian infiltrators and partisans to hold onto the eastern end of their country and, one hopes, with added support they will do so.
Ukraine is not a full member of NATO, but as a NATO partner, it may call upon NATO for troops to bolster its own. No one should regard this as a provincial fight. The endurance of Ukraine is important to all of Europe and the West — as is the resolve of the United States to stand up to the dictator who has poisoned dissidents, enabled other autocrats and interfered in our electoral process. Let us hope it receives the support it deserves — in time.
Bruce Knauff, Towson
