U.S. must help Ukraine resist Russian invasion | READER COMMENTARY

The U.S. has been providing military hardware to Ukraine. Time is short. Although the Ukrainians are better armed and more prepared than previously, the U.S. should quickly and totally without fanfare step up our outlay of weaponry and training personnel — not troops — to ready them for a Russian incursion. Mr. Putin will claim we are provoking Russia, but his buildup on the border proves him to be the real provocateur. Ukrainians have fought mightily for several years against Russian infiltrators and partisans to hold onto the eastern end of their country and, one hopes, with added support they will do so.