Let’s seek peace in Ukraine and provide help to refugees | READER COMMENTARY

I applaud President Joe Biden’s strong words of condemnation of Russia for the invasion of Ukraine (”In first State of the Union, President Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation,” March 2). It endangers world peace and violates the values of the ethical humanist community I serve, such as the inherent worth of every person and the importance of ethical relationships. To support innocent people, I urge all to support refugee organizations helping those displaced by this violence and to demand protection of all reporters covering the conflict. To rebuild relationships across differences, we must press for de-escalation and diplomatic solutions to this crisis.
I support a statement of the American Ethical Union that condemns the Russian invasion as an illegal act against a sovereign democratic nation. In the long run, violence is best avoided by universal commitment to a culture of peace. While we witness the unfolding military horror, let us remember to nurture peace in our personal relationships, our homes, our local communities, and our nation.
Hugh Taft-Morales, Takoma Park
The writer is clergy leader for the Baltimore Ethical Society.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.