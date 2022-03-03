Let’s seek peace in Ukraine and provide help to refugees | READER COMMENTARY

I applaud President Joe Biden’s strong words of condemnation of Russia for the invasion of Ukraine (”In first State of the Union, President Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation,” March 2). It endangers world peace and violates the values of the ethical humanist community I serve, such as the inherent worth of every person and the importance of ethical relationships. To support innocent people, I urge all to support refugee organizations helping those displaced by this violence and to demand protection of all reporters covering the conflict. To rebuild relationships across differences, we must press for de-escalation and diplomatic solutions to this crisis.