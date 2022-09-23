Dear Gov. Hogan: Ukraine refugees need your help | READER COMMENTARY

Children look through a car windows as they and other refugees from Kharkov Region of Ukraine come to temporary camp in Belgorod, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Thousands fled fled northeastern Ukraine to Russia amid Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region. (AP Photo) (AP)

In response to a White House announcement last March, we encouraged a couple from Ukraine to come to Annapolis where we could help them get a start in the United States (”Bret Stephens: Ukraine’s achievement is Biden’s, too,” Sept. 19). We provided housing, support and arranged for them to get a car and jobs.

And then we waited — now 15 weeks — for them to get permission to work. Neither they, we, nor representatives from U.S. Sen Ben Cardin’s office have gotten a response from U.S. Customs and Immigration despite multiple attempts by all of us.

They want to be able to support themselves, but employers must refuse to let them start without permission from the government. This should not be a difficult case. They are here legally and eligible, but all the preparation that should have preceded President Joe Biden’s announcement appears still not to have been done.

Perhaps Gov. Larry Hogan can find a way to grant the necessary documents to these people until the federal government gets its act together.

— Kelly M. Sullivan, Annapolis

