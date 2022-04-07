Russian denial of atrocities echoes World War II | READER COMMENTARY

Ted Koluch of Baltimore stands during the Polish and U.S. national anthems during a ceremony at National Katyń Memorial Park in Baltimore's Harbor East on April 3, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

The Russian denial of atrocities committed in Ukraine reminds us of similar denials by the Russians for what they did after they invaded Poland (”At UN, Zelenskyy accuses Russian military of war crimes in Ukraine,” April 5).

In 1940, the Russians took about 20,000 Polish POW Army officers, political and religious figures, and anyone who might lead anti-Soviet resistance, and secretly executed them in a series of murders collectively known as the Katyń Massacre. In 1943, the Germans stumbled upon these mass graves and alerted the world as to what the Russians had done.

Great Britain and the United States, totally dependent on their Russian ally, which was the then-sole land army fighting the Germans on continental Europe, refused to publicly condemn the Russians for this war crime. After the war ended, no Soviet political or military leader was ever tried for his part in these coldblooded murders.

I’m praying that 2022 yields a different result for Vladimir Putin and his minions. Baltimore’s National Katyń Memorial memorializes the 1940 atrocity.

— Paul L. Newman, Merion Station, Pennsylvania

