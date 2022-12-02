U.S. must take action to prevent nuclear holocaust | READER COMMENTARY

In a time of war as the people of Ukraine are under savage attack, we must recognize that the use of a nuclear weapon is possible. Russia possesses the largest nuclear arsenal and the dictatorial Vladimir Putin has threatened to use one. I believe he is bluffing. Nevertheless, we must understand the consequences should a weapon of mass destruction be used.
Thank you to Faye Flam for her detailed commentary, “Even a small nuclear weapon would mean massive famine” (Nov. 25). As a member of Prevent Nuclear War Maryland, I was delighted when the Baltimore City Council passed a “Back from the Brink” resolution in 2018. The resolution outlines five policy solutions leading to nuclear disarmament.
I also appreciated that the author recognized Daniel Ellsberg and his 2017 book, “The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner.” Moreover, she affirms that all countries must take the “No First Use” pledge and that the United States should eliminate its land-based nuclear weapons which are on hair-trigger alert.
I suggest two more proposals to prevent a nuclear holocaust: We must not allow a president (think Donald Trump) to have sole authority to launch a nuclear weapon and the Biden administration should immediately remove U.S. nuclear weapons installed in five European countries. This removal could lead to negotiations for nuclear reduction treaties.
— Janice Sevre-Duszynska, Towson
