Magnitude of deaths in Ukraine difficult to comprehend | READER COMMENTARY

In this photo published on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, dead bodies killed by Russian shelling lie on the platform of the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel via AP) (AP)

Breakfast was sad this morning. The photo on the front page of the newspaper showed many body bags in Ukraine (”Russian missile kills at least 30 civilians at train station, Ukrainian officials say,” April 8). I did not count them.

They were all individual beings. One might have been a young man studying to be an engineer. Another might have been a woman who was a midwife who had helped ma—ny to begin their lives. Another perhaps an elderly lady beloved by her grandchildren.

Each had memories: their first day at school, their favorite foods, that special friend, the pain they had felt at a loss. Now, it was all gone. Each was a world. You do not count worlds.

Andrew D. Goldfinger, Baltimore

