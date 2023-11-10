U.S. must not forget Ukraine | READER COMMENTARY

Hey, people, don’t forget Ukraine! While everyone’s attention is currently focused on the fireworks of the (eternal) conflict in the Middle East, Ukraine is still dealing with the tyrant Vladimir Putin, who is determined to conquer it and suck it back into the Russian fold. This cannot be allowed to happen (”A Ukrainian missile strike on a shipyard in Crimea damages a Russian ship,” Nov. 5).
What would have happened if the strong nationalistic movement in the United States had prevailed during World War II and kept America out of the war in Europe? The Nazis would have won, no question. That war is being fought again by proxy in Ukraine, and woe unto us and other countries if we don’t keep stepping up to help.
— Nancy Spies, Jarrettsville
