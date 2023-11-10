U.S. must not forget Ukraine | READER COMMENTARY

The Ukrainian military fires RPGs at enemy positions as the special military unit "Kurt & Company group" hold the first line of the frontline Russian-Ukrainian war on Nov. 3, 2023 in Bakhmut District, Ukraine, the frontline of the Russian Ukrainian war. (Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images) (Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Hey, people, don’t forget Ukraine! While everyone’s attention is currently focused on the fireworks of the (eternal) conflict in the Middle East, Ukraine is still dealing with the tyrant Vladimir Putin, who is determined to conquer it and suck it back into the Russian fold. This cannot be allowed to happen (”A Ukrainian missile strike on a shipyard in Crimea damages a Russian ship,” Nov. 5).

What would have happened if the strong nationalistic movement in the United States had prevailed during World War II and kept America out of the war in Europe? The Nazis would have won, no question. That war is being fought again by proxy in Ukraine, and woe unto us and other countries if we don’t keep stepping up to help.

Advertisement

— Nancy Spies, Jarrettsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.