Why so few letters about Ukraine suffering? | READER COMMENTARY

It was a very difficult read the recent article about the hardships being felt in Ukraine (“Conflict leaves trauma on a scale unseen since WWI,” Sept. 5). The people of Ukraine continue to be victims of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s violation of the United Nations Charter and the Budapest Memorandum.

Despite the extensive coverage of the war, I notice that there are no recent letters published about the invasion of Ukraine. Does the lack of letters to the editor mean that readers of The Baltimore Sun are indifferent to the suffering?

Regardless, I hope that coverage of this awful invasion continues.

— Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

