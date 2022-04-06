U.S. must do more to stop the genocide in Ukraine | READER COMMENTARY

Images from devastation in Ukraine are displayed during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the U.N. Security Council for the first time Tuesday at a meeting focused on what appears to be widespread deliberate killings of civilians by Russian troops. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo/AP)

More than five weeks ago, Russia invaded the sovereign nation of Ukraine after officials repeatedly stated that they were not planning to invade, but were only carrying out military exercises along with Belarus. Vladimir Putin believed his army would scare the Ukrainians and that he would annex Kyiv like he did Crimea and install a puppet regime to rule Ukraine.

The fierce patriotism and bravery of the citizens of Ukraine and the courageous leadership of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown Russia and the whole world how Mr. Putin miscalculated the will and determination of Ukraine to resist this invasion that was built on baseless claims (”At UN, Zelenskyy accuses Russian military of war crimes in Ukraine,” April 5). His vaunted military might has been soundly repelled and defeated in and around Kyiv, and fierce Ukrainian resistance has stalled the Russian army’s advance in other areas. So now, he has chosen to ramp up his firepower to raze whole cities and neighborhoods to the ground without regard to the loss of innocent lives of babies, children and women.

Advertisement

Although the United States, NATO and the European nations came together and quickly imposed unprecedented economic sanctions on Russia and its oligarchs and have sent military supplies, munitions and economic aid to Ukraine, the horrific bombing and missile strikes by Russia are inflicting catastrophic destruction on this once peaceful nation. Now, the retreating Russian army is wantonly bombing civilian areas and killing innocent civilians and committing war crimes that are so inhumane and evil that they defy description.

How can the United Nations, NATO, the U.S. and the European nations stand by while this horrendous aggression and totally unprovoked war is killing thousands of innocent civilians and displacing millions of Ukrainians from their homes? Will we merely watch from the sidelines while Mr. Putin and the Russian government employs a “scorched earth” strategy?

Advertisement

History will surely record that the rest of the world did nothing to stop this genocide and humanitarian crisis and allowed a dictator to invade and destroy a peaceful and proud democracy. Shame on all of us.

Vijay Abhyankar, Bel Air

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.