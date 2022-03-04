Technology has changed our understanding of war | READER COMMENTARY

Everyone is talking about how Europe has not seen this much war since World War II. It is important to think about where global communication was at during the last war compared to today (”15,000 are sheltering in Kyiv’s subway, sharing mattresses and scrolling on phones for war news,” March 3).
First, we should go back to World War I when the soldiers went “off to the front” and news of battles was heard months later. In World War II, radio and newsreels conveyed information more promptly, but in today’s war in Ukraine, images are being sent instantaneously all over the world. Satellite images show us attacks that haven’t even begun yet and that could be avoided, albeit violently, by an air bombardment.
Other images show that many Russian soldiers do not have their heart in this battle. So would we really want to destroy their company from above? Thus, the current state of communication allows us to see much more clearly the realities of war as it unfolds. The world needs to seize this moment and commit to global peace — if it is compatible with human nature.
That question remains.
Barnaby Starr, Phoenix
