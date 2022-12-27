Lessons learned when the power is turned off | READER COMMENTARY

Years ago, my friend Cheryl told me a heartwarming story about how her husband taught the grandkids a lesson about Martin Luther King Jr. The grandkids were invited over to their home for the weekend. All under the age of 10, they knew a weekend with Granddad would mean some good fun and time with Grandma always meant good food. As they were settling onto the sofa discussing what movie they wanted to watch on the big screen television, Granddad went to the basement and flicked the switch to turn off the electricity. What a shock to suddenly be in the dark and disconnected from all things electronic (”Maryland weather: Bitterly cold weekend to follow rain; officials warn of icy road conditions, BWI cancellations,” Dec. 23).

Thank goodness for granddads. Pop knew just what to do. He retrieved the sleeping bags and lantern along with some of the old camping equipment from the basement storage. He built a fire in the fireplace. Grandma Cheryl gathered blankets and pillows and placed them on the floor by the roaring fire with the sleeping bags. They all huddled next to the fire and dinner that evening consisted of fire-roasted hot dogs and popcorn slightly charred. They talked and told stories, jokes and riddles. Grandpop told the kids that Martin Luther King Jr. was an advocate for the poor and oppressed and frequently when families couldn’t pay their electric bill the power company would turn off the electricity leaving no heat, no light, no refrigeration or hot water and certainly no TV until the bill was paid in full.

The kids asked questions and shared their thoughts about poverty and the life skills it required and soon they fell asleep in a huddle by the dying fire. They woke to the smell of hot chocolate. Fortunately, the power had returned. Thank goodness somebody paid the bill.

From that eventful weekend, the kids would frequently reflect on the lessons learned and request that they would go to Grandpop and Nana’s house and be poor for the weekend. I thought about the implications of this wonderful story as a storm-of-a-lifetime barreled across the continental states. Many lost power in the wintry mix, and many more will likely lose power as the season continues. What a perfect opportunity to huddle together in the cold and dark in honor of the resolute and brave families in a war-torn Ukraine.

We can all stand united against oppression. The recognition inherent in a shared experience can be the best of teachers.

— Jane Gordon, Timonium

