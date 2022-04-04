‘Smalltimore’ rings true in city, even if you’re from Ukraine | READER COMMENTARY

Dennis Story displays a Ukrainian flag along with the United Nations and NATO flags in front of his home on West Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen on Thursday, March 24, 2022 to show support for the Ukrainian people. (Matt Button/The Aegis). (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

I’m so glad Dan Rodricks spent time to share the unique history of Ukrainians in Baltimore (”A colorful history of Ukrainians in Baltimore, marked by resilience and entrepreneurship,” March 31).

My last name of Walen originates from the province of Wolyn in northwest Ukraine, where former City Countil President Philip Goodman’s family is from. And my mother’s grandfather came from Poltava, just as Joseph Meyerhoff did.

“Smalltimore” continues to demonstrate its deep interconnected roots for me and why I love this city and my heritage so much.

Andrew Walen, Pikesville

