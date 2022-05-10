Help keep Ukrainian culture alive | READER COMMENTARY

A view of Mariupol's Museum of Local Lore that burned down after shelling in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo) (AP)

This past Saturday, Russian shelling destroyed a museum dedicated to the 18th century Ukrainian philosopher and poet Hryhoriy Skovoroda (”Ukraine’s Zelenskiy ‘speechless’ after shelling destroys museum dedicated to poet,” May 8). How does one respond to such a deliberate war crime? Beside cursing out loud, I downloaded one of the writer’s seminal works, “The Garden of Divine Songs and Collected Poetry of Hryhory Skovoroda.”

While the Russian invasion of Ukraine has consistently hit many of my nerves, this particular attack hit home in a unique way. My great-grandmother was Ukrainian, and her maiden name is spelled the same as another great Ukrainian poet.

Don’t let the Russians succeed in obliterating Ukrainian culture. Keep Ukrainian culture alive within you by reading “The Garden of Divine Songs and Collected Poetry,” and other great books written by Ukrainian poets, novelists, and philosophers that are translated into English.

Ukraine is a rich culture with so much to offer the rest of the world. Now is the time to learn more!

— Daniel Johansson, Towson

