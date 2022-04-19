U.S. should impose no-fly zone, send peacekeepers to Ukraine | READER COMMENTARY

A Ukrainian searches for unexploded explosives through the gutted remains of a Russian helicopter destroyed during recent fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, The Baltimore Sun has provided daily news of the tragic suffering of the Ukrainian people. The latest of these (“Police: 900 bodies found near Kyiv,” April 16) states that most of the victims had not been killed by artillery fire, but were summarily executed by being fatally shot. It is evident by the atrocities being committed by the Russians that this is not a war but a massacre of civilians and an obliteration of cities in an effort to wipe Ukraine off the map.

So far, the United States has resorted to limited support of Ukraine in the form of sanctions on Russia and through the provision of military and humanitarian aid. This is not enough. Retired Major General Dana Pittard, appearing on CNN, stated that NATO should no longer allow Vladimir Putin to dictate the terms of the war. General Pittard said that a no-fly zone should be established in western Ukraine with NATO peacekeeping forces on the ground.

This action would provide a safe haven for Ukrainians, especially those fleeing the east, allow safe transportation and distribution of humanitarian aid and allow more training of the Ukrainian military. I couldn’t agree with him more and if NATO balks on providing the no-fly zone and troops on the ground, then the United States should do it alone. After all, we were a signatory on the 1994 Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances.

In his speech in Poland, President Joe Biden, quoting Pope John Paul II, said, “Be not afraid.” It’s time for President Biden to live up to his words.

Michael Cook, Baltimore

