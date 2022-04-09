Let’s boost Ukraine with overwhelming amounts of humanitarian aid | READER COMMENTARY

In a recent interview, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman suggested the events in Ukraine were an existential fight between authoritarianism and democracy and more needed to be done to assist Ukraine. The democratic nations of the world can stand up to Vladimir Putin in a peaceful way and directly assist Ukraine (”Ukrainians pore over aftermath of atrocities as Western nations prepare to toughen sanctions against Russia,” April 6).

Right now, the world accepts Russian hegemony over Ukraine’s lawful airspace and shoreline. The democratic nations need to coordinate humanitarian aid to be delivered to Ukraine in massive flights, convoys and ships. It must be in overwhelming numbers in a Dunkirk rescue fashion. Enroll non-NATO countries to participate and maybe even China. Let Mr. Putin know when it will happen and the world collectively expects no opposition. If there is, the Russian president will not only be fighting NATO but a coalition of the world’s military might.

I doubt the Russian military leaders will allow Mr. Putin to enter a war against so many nations. Now is the time for all the world to act in a manner consistent with our beliefs. The U.S. Declaration of Independence claims a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Are these just words or a commitment?

Edward Kitlowski, Loch Hill

