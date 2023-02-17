Twist errant balloons into animal shapes | READER COMMENTARY

In this image released by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in the Atlantic Ocean from the shooting down of a Chinese high-altitude balloon. File. (Ryan Seelbach/U.S. Navy via AP) (Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach/AP)

I am writing to suggest an answer to the alleged Chinese spy balloon and others you report as shot down into the Atlantic Ocean and frozen northern spaces (”Let’s put a pin in the spy balloon/UFO hysteria,” Feb. 14).

Somewhere in retirement communities exist the familiar clowns who generated applause and squeals of delight at circuses and birthday parties and holiday parades by twisting balloons and reconfiguring them into animal sculptures.

Draft these patriots into a gassy new Atmospheric Animals Clown Corps to tether the spy balloons and send them back to countries where they were launched reassembled as poodles, turtles, horses, cows, giraffes and, if warranted, bears and camels and pandas!

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

