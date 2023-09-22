What are U.S. autoworkers paid? Not that much, it appears. | READER COMMENTARY

United Auto Workers members attend a rally in Detroit on Sept. 15, 2023. The auto workers’ strike against Detroit’s Ford, General Motors and Stellantis shows no sign of ending soon. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file) (Paul Sancya/AP)

The Baltimore Sun has carried some very good coverage of the auto worker salary issue (”Trump says he always had autoworkers’ backs. Union leaders say his first-term record shows otherwise,” Sept. 21). Massive excess profits should be shared more with workers in any kind of industry. Or lower prices could be offered for the customer as well. Who wouldn’t like a less expensive car?

But there was one item missing: What is the typical salary of a United Auto Worker union member? This would put into context the urgency of the issue. If they make $100,000 then that is higher than most every other type of plant worker. If they make $50,000 then that seems low. A web search suggests that the average salary of an autoworker is in the range of $18 to $32 an hour depending on seniority.

— Chris Judy, Edgewater

