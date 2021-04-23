xml:space="preserve">
Under Armour headquarters: design fail | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 23, 2021 12:56 PM
Designed to be inspirational and scalable, Under Armour’s global campus will be located on a 50-acre site at Port Covington, which the company purchased in 2016. It will include multi-functional spaces to promote interaction and innovation, a retail destination, and a track and field athletic venue. The campus is expected to be fully occupied by 2025. (Handout/Baltimore Sun).
Regarding the proposed new Under Armour headquarters in Port Covington: nothing says “let’s get fit” like placing an enormous parking lot in front of your building (”Under Armour downsizes plans for Port Covington headquarters in Baltimore in wake of pandemic,” April 19).

In that same vein, nothing says “premier waterfront development” like a building oriented away from the water’s edge. Didn’t the architects learn anything from Tide Point? I’m glad UA is staying in the city, but this design is a massive fail.

James C. Hunt, Towson

