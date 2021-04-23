Under Armour headquarters: design fail | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the proposed new Under Armour headquarters in Port Covington: nothing says “let’s get fit” like placing an enormous parking lot in front of your building (”Under Armour downsizes plans for Port Covington headquarters in Baltimore in wake of pandemic,” April 19).
In that same vein, nothing says “premier waterfront development” like a building oriented away from the water’s edge. Didn’t the architects learn anything from Tide Point? I’m glad UA is staying in the city, but this design is a massive fail.
James C. Hunt, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.