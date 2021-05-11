Case for reopening Tyrone West death is compelling | READER COMMENTARY

Professor Dillard’s credentials really lend validity to her criticism of the handling of the West matter as never being prosecuted. She rightly points out the striking similarities of the killings of George Floyd and Tyrone West along with the two victims’ related underlying health conditions. The lack of prosecution in Mr. West’s case remains puzzling to many us. Of course, being a public defender and advocate myself, I’d one up the professor: We should not only look more closely at causation (preexisting conditions versus injuries), but we need to closely question narratives offered from police.