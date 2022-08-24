Huntley has proven himself as a quarterback | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri/AP)

What will the Ravens do with Tyler Huntley (”Five things we learned from Ravens 2022 training camp,” Aug. 23)? He could play (with the right program) for six or seven teams as the starter.

He is definitely the back-up for Lamar Jackson this season, but I have a feeling that he wants more next year. I can’t blame him and I think that the Ravens can profit from Tyler moving on.

Advertisement

— Dale Godfrey, Salisbury

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.