Geez, David Zurawik, get real (“Baltimore TV news needs to raise its game if the city is ever going to get better,” Nov. 22). How can you expect WBAL-TV to devote precious air time to report on trivial stories about, crime, corruption and local political issues when they have riveting, wall-to-wall coverage of their “puppy with a purpose” to provide.

I was so glad to see Camden finally placed and hoped that would be the end of that, but no, they now have a new one.

Dave Reich, Perry Hall

