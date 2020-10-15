Tutoring is the solution to the education crisis | COMMENTARY

One-on-one literacy tutoring can help reverse this learning loss and empower students with the foundational reading skills they need to progress academically. I’ve seen this impact in the incredible literacy gains our students make; I’ve heard it in the voices of our volunteers as they begin to serve students virtually this school year. Whether it’s supporting Reading Partners Baltimore or supporting other nonprofits like Higher Achievement, Literacy Lab or Thread, I urge all Baltimore residents to learn more about the tutoring and mentorship opportunities available in our city. Each one of us has a responsibility and a role to play in closing opportunity gaps for students, and evidence-based, individualized tutoring is one much-needed cure to our current education crisis.