On your mark, get set, go slow | READER COMMENTARY

Congratulations to Mike Klingaman’s charming descriptions of turtle racing in Retro Baltimore (”Retro: Why Baltimoreans used to race box turtles,” Aug. 4).

The annual Johns Hopkins Hospital Turtle Derby was launched in 1931 and provided entertainment and hilarity. It was a welcome diversion to help residents forget their woes and the Great Depression.The celebrated event continued until 1994. The derby thrived and attracted many from Europe and beyond. At least 300 doctors, nurses and patients attended that first contest. It took place on the chalk drawn circle of the hospital’s clay tennis courts. Each box turtle represented a different hospital unit. One winner, named “Sir Walter,” neurosurgery’s own, poked his head across the line in a leisurely 55 seconds.

Advertisement

“Expecting” represented obstetrics. “Double Vision” belonged to ophthalmology. “Adenoids?” That was ear, nose and throat. “Panic” was from psychiatry, and “Fragments” belonged to orthopedics. The derby had all the pageantry of a horse race with each critter’s shell bearing colors and flags. Printed race cards provided information of entrance. A brass band played and a breathless announcer called each excruciating second of action.

In the early years, a starter’s pistol began the race. A gold colostomy cup filled with $50 in nickels went to the winner. This whimsical race provided a send-off for my husband, Dr. Walter Dandy, and me as we departed from medical school and nursing training at Hopkins in June 1948.

Advertisement

— Anne Allen Boyce Dandy, Cockeysville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.